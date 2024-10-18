Did Mark Davis Really Throw Raiders QBs Under the Bus?
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is smart. He knows what he is getting with new minority owner Tom Brady, a former player with seven Super Bowl rings to his name and just about every quarterback record. Arguably the best player to step on a football field.
On Tuesday, Davis told reporters, "Although Tom can't play, I think he can help us select a quarterback in the future. And potentially trade him as well. So it's a huge benefit."
It was stating the obvious. Brady has one of the best football minds in the world. He knows talent and quarterbacks better than anyone, along with the experience of a winning culture and championship environment. What it takes, what it looks like, how to cultivate it.
So of course he would and should have input during the draft, especially if the Raiders want to go the route of selecting a signal-caller. Dharya Sharma of The Sporting News believes the remarks to be throwing resident quarterbacks Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell under the bus.
"Many are frustrated with the incompetence at the sport's most pivotal position in Las Vegas, but none more than controlling owner Mark Davis," Sharma wrote. "During a press conference addressing the Davante Adams trade and Tom Brady joining the team's ownership group, Davis made some comments about the future of the quarterback position for the Raiders that is turning heads. ...
Though it's obvious the Raiders will be in the market for a new signal-caller in the offseason, it's shocking that Davis would publicly throw his current quarterbacks under the bus. Minshew and O'Connell are still key pieces of the 2024 team that has 11 games left together, and this comment will only stir the pot even more."
The comment won't stir the pot. Ludicrous takes and flawed angles will. Sharma is completely wrong in interpreting Davis' remarks as a shot at Minshew and O'Connell. Nor it is "obvious" the Raiders will be in the market for a new quarterback in the offseason.
Have they come out and said it? Right now, O'Connell will get a chance (albeit likely with a short leash) to show something to head coach Antonio Pierce, general manager Tom Telesco, and Davis himself. If he fails, then the Raiders will likely go a different direction. That could be the draft.
