Did Raiders Owner Mark Davis Hint at 2025 NFL Draft Plans?
On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders gained a new part owner in NFL legend and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion will have a 5% ownership stake in the Silver and Black, as approved in a unanimous vote by all 32 league owners.
Brady brings a competitive spirit to ownership and an incredibly adept football mind. Owner Mark Davis knows this. In fact, Davis might have just hinted at how he plans on using the former quarterback.
"You know, it's kind of putting the cart before the horse," Davis told reporters. "We wanted to get to this point first before we started defining anything of that nature and all that. But it's just exciting. We traded Davante Adams for Tom Brady. ... Although Tom can't play, I think he can help us select a quarterback in the future. And potentially trade him as well. So it's a huge benefit."
What is significant is that Davis may have tipped the Raiders' hand for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft -- with Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell struggling mightily, neither looks like the option going forward. The Raiders might just consider a quarterback.
Many mock drafts this season, if not all of them, have projected a signal caller to be selected by the Silver and Black. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders had the famous meet-up with Davis just weeks ago at a Las Vegas Aces playoff.
Sanders has been closely tied to the Raiders throughout the summer as well.
The Raiders seem to be drafting a different quarterback in each mock draft. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports projected the Raiders to take Georgia quarterback Carson Beck back in September.
"At this point, no one has any clue how the quarterback position will shake out in April -- there's no real consensus for these top guys -- but Beck feels like the safest bet, and the Raiders need stability at the game's most vital position," Trapasso wrote.
In late September, Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick projected the Raiders to take Miami Hurricanes Heisman hopeful Cam Ward.
"The Raiders are already considering a switch from veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew II to 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell, and Las Vegas’s future likely doesn’t include either as a starter," Flick wrote. "Ward, whose college career includes stops at Incarnate Word and Washington State, has enjoyed a strong start to his first season at Miami."
NFL Draft on SI's Jesse Reed tabbed Alabama star Jalen Milroe as the Raiders' pick in 2025.
"There are question marks surrounding Milroe's game as it translates to the pro level. He needs to prove he can consistently hit intermediate routes, and his deep-ball accuracy can be extremely spotty," Reed wrote. "Doing the little things right, consistently, is something all great NFL quarterbacks have in their toolbox. Milroe still needs to develop in this regard as well. That being said, there aren't many players who possess the raw talent Milroe brings to the table. He's a rising star, and if he continues playing well for Alabama down the stretch this season it's not hard to imagine Milroe will be an early draft-day selection in 2025."
If the Raiders decide a quarterback is the right path to go in the draft, Brady could help the Silver and Black go the right direction with the selection.
