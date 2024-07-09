Disrespected Raiders DB is Far Better Than Given Credit For
The crowning moment of 2023 for cornerback Jack Jones came on Christmas Day in Arrowhead Stadium. The Las Vegas Raiders held a 9-7 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs with just under five minutes to go in the half.
Jones knew it was coming, saw it was coming, and intercepted the pass that Patrick Mahomes intended for Justin Watson. Nothing but free real estate and the opportunity to stick it to the best quarterback in the league. It was Jones' second pick-6 in two weeks. The victims the previous week were Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
But it meant more against the Chiefs. The score was a victory lap for Jones, who joined the Raiders as an outcast after a tumultuous stint in New England. Hamstring injury. An arrest for bringing guns into an airport. Claimed by the Raiders on waivers. Believed in by head coach Antonio Pierce, who coached him in high school and college. Becomes the Raiders' best defensive back.
The entire situation is something that would make the late, great Al Davis smile.
Jones will look to take another big step as the Raiders' No. 1 cornerback for a full season. The media, however, has undervalued and overlooked the third-year cornerback. CBS Sports' Jared Dubin ranked the Top 20 cornerbacks for 2024. Nowhere on the list was Jones, who was even excluded from the 14-man honorable mention list.
Never mind that Jones' Pro Football Focus grade was higher than the No. 7 and No. 8 players on the list, Jaire Alexander and L'Jarius Sneed, among others.
Jones was tied for second place in the league for the percentage of targets he allowed a step of separation. Just 20 percent. Only Baltimore's Arthur Maulet was higher at 14.3 percent. Only three cornerbacks in the league allowed their wide receiver to get open less than Jones' 27.8 percent. Those cornerbacks were Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, and Marlon Humphrey.
"Despite being a castoff of the New England Patriots, Jack Jones played very well when he was on the field," PFF's Jim Wyman wrote. "If Jones can put it all together for a full season, the defense becomes infinitely more dangerous, especially with the improvements made along the defensive line."
Indeed, Jones can have an affect on the game like cornerbacks Lester Hayes and Mike Haynes did for the 1983 Super Bowl champion Raiders. Their coverage bolstered the secondary and allowed pass rushers Howie Long, Lyle Alzado and Greg Townsend to terrorize opposing quarterbacks.
Instead, the names are now Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce.
Again, Davis would be smiling.
