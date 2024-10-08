DL Adam Butler Has Been a Bright Spot for the Raiders This Season
Defensive tackle Adam Butler has been huge for the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive line this season.
Against the Denver Broncos, Butler only had two tackles but impacted the game in other ways. However, against the Cleveland Browns, Butler was tied for the second-most tackles on the team, with six. Butler has continued to influence the Raiders on and off the field positively.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce believes Butler has been pivotal for the team. Pierce credited Butler as an asset to his teammates and the coaching staff.
"Yeah, Adam's [Butler] been a spark plug for us,” Pierce said. “Everybody talks about Christian [Wilkins] and that big signing. But Adam Butler has really made some impact plays for us. The effort, again, he had another play yesterday; screened 25-30 yards down the field, and the guy that made the tackle was Adam Butler.”
The Raiders unexpectedly found themselves thin along their defensive line early in the season after entering the season with one of the best defensive lines in the National Football League. Pierce noted the importance of keeping Butler and the rest of the defensive line fresh, especially as the unit has lost multiple players at various times already this season.
“But I think with all D-linemen, the best thing, opposite of Maxx [Crosby], because, I mean, that's a freak, the ability for him to play almost every snap," Pierce said. "When you've got D-linemen, and you can keep them fresh and keep them going, that's better for our team overall.
“And we try to get these younger guys going, Nesta [Jade Silvera], Jonah [Laulu], all these other players inside to keep our guys fresh. So, Adam Butler, man, he's really been a bright spot for us this year, just his effort, his energy, and obviously, production as well."
The Raiders have a challenging road ahead that will likely see them lose one of their best players in an upcoming trade. They will need consistency from as many players as possible on both sides. Butler has continually proven to be one of those players for the Silver and Black.
Las Vegas’ defense will undoubtedly need Butler to continue playing the way he has if they hope to make this season productive. The veteran defensive lineman is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. The Raiders hope he can replicate similar production this season, if not better.
