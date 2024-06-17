DL Christian Wilkins, Raiders' Defense Focusing on the Little Things
The Las Vegas Raiders finished last season with one of the best defenses in the National Football League. While the unit played well during the first half of last season, the defense’s play improved significantly over the second half overall play after Coach Antonio Pierce took over. Las Vegas finished with the ninth-best scoring defense in the league last season and hopes to pick up where they left off.
The Raiders returned every starter from last year’s defense except one player and they replaced that player with one of the best at the position in the league, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
After leaving the Miami Dolphins to join a budding defense, Wilkins believes the defense has the potential to be one of the best but must continue putting the work in this offseason.
"I mean, [the defense’s potential is] yet to be seen,” Wilkins said. “We just have to come in with the right mindset each and every day. We've done some good things so far and we're off to a good start. Just again, just figuring out the defense, communicating, getting guys in the right spots.
“But it's ultimately up to us as players. The coaches give us a lot of – they put a lot on us as players, so it's up to us to take the ownership and just that accountability so we could be the best defense we can be."
Wilkins feels like it is his duty, as one of the defense's veterans and the highest-paid player on the unit, to help guide other players on the defense. Wilkins said he aims to bring some of the knowledge he has gained during his five seasons in the league to a young but talented defense.
"It's just that, knowing that myself,” Wilkins said. “I've just tried to bring that, making sure guys are focusing on those things throughout the course of practice. Because sometimes, when it's hot out here, and you get caught up in the heat of the battle, you might not be aware of certain situations or certain details or whatever. So, just kind of bringing the guys on like, 'Hey, let's just focus right here, this situation,' whatever, you know what I mean, and just building on those things."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.