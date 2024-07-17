Does Davante Adams' Agents Speaking Up Hurt or Help?
The Las Vegas Raiders have some of the most compelling storylines of any team entering this season.
Not only is it Coach Antonio Pierce’s first entire season as the team’s head coach, but the Raiders are also one of the few teams in the National Football League whose starting quarterback position is technically undecided. These things and the fact that the Raiders are the Raiders have made for an exciting offseason for the Silver and Black.
Of all the noteworthy aspects of the Raiders’ offseason, one of the most constant has been the future of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. The veteran wide receiver is arguably the best in the NFL and undoubtedly among the best receivers in NFL history. Adams has been one of the most productive receivers during his decade-plus-long career in the league.
However, Adams played most of his career with another storied franchise, the Green Bay Packers, and Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks ever. Rodgers is now with the New York Jets, and the Raiders’ uncertainty at the quarterback position since Adams’ arrival has led to rampant speculation about Adams’ future in Las Vegas. Adams and Rodgers led one of the best offenses in the league during their time in Green Bay.
As Adams enters the back end of his career, the Raiders will owe the veteran receiver big money over the last couple of years of his contract. The Raiders also face the possibility of Adams having a down year this season, potentially hurting his trade value. These are some of the most significant factors in the trade rumors surrounding Adams.
Although Adams has publicly stated he is happy with the Raiders and has no plans of leaving, the rumors have continued. The rumor hit a fever pitch after Rodgers publicly said he could not wait to play with Adams “again,” only fueling the speculation. Adams’ agents recently stated that the rumors were “baseless, unfounded speculation,” per NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Adams’ agents’ words were strong and to the point. However, their statement meant to quell rumors has the potential to backfire, as there are many possible endings to Adams’ time with the Raiders. There are also multiple beneficial reasons for the Raiders to consider trading Adams. While Adams’ agents had the right idea in mind by releasing a statement, the Adams trade saga may or may not be just beginning.
