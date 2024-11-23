Does Raiders QB Have Revenge on His Mind?
The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 12 game sets them up to face their division rival, the Denver Broncos, in a rematch from earlier in the season. A rematch that not only started the Raiders losing streak but also saw quarterback Gardner Minshew get benched by head coach Antonio Pierce.
The Raiders season has taken a derail since the last time the team faced the Broncos. With the extra motivation to start and end their losing streak against their division rivals while simultaneously dropping Denver's chances to make the playoffs, the Raiders should have nothing to lose.
In the game where Minshew got benched against the Broncos, Minshew completed 12 of 17 pass attempts and threw for 137 yards. His day was short-lived, though, due to throwing two interceptions, the second ending his day. Minshew only had one touchdown pass in that game as well.
This Raider offense is under new control since the last time these teams matched up, and in the loss in Week 11 to the Dolphins, the Raiders did seem to have cohesiveness on the offense that was effective to keep them in the game, Brock Bowers being the star in that game for the offense.
Since Minshew's benching game against Denver, he has averaged 151 passing yards on the six-game skid and has a 65.5 completion percentage. While Minshew seemed to have a more confident feel of the football against the Dolphins, throwing for 282 yards, the team has to find ways to put up more points.
According to ESPN, the Denver Broncos have only allowed their opponents to average 289.4 yards per game, which is ranked third among the rest of the league. The Raiders, on average, have 285 yards per game, which is not only less than what Denver typically allows but ranks the Raiders offense 30th among the 32 teams.
Minshew recently touched on the Bronco's defense as of late in his recent press conference.
"They were tough when we played them the first time, they're doing a great job rushing right now," Minshew said. "They are playing with a lot of confidence, so they present a great challenge."
Minshew was brought in this season as a free agent and has had some rough patches amidst the success, but even with the team's lack of success recently, Minshew knows who it should fall on.
"At the end of the day, it (offense plays) all falls on the quarterback, so it is up to me to make sure everybody is on the same page and we're all going to the same place," Minshew said.
