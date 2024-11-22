Raiders' Offense Seeking More Than Just Moral Victories
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled on offense since last season. Poor play from the quarterback position, bad offensive coaching, and injuries contributed significantly to the Raiders’ disappointing season.
Las Vegas fired Luke Getsy shortly after their blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and replaced him with Scott Turner. In his first game as the team’s interim offensive coordinator, the Raiders were less than five yards away from registering their season-high in total yards in a game.
However, the result was the same: the Raiders lost the game. While grateful for the improvement, Turner clarified that he and the Raiders want more than marginal improvement—they want wins.
"Yeah, I mean, we don't really have the moral victories or whatever; you're very disappointed,” Turner said. “I mean, we felt like we started out the game, we moved the ball, and then we've just got to be able to finish in the red zone. I think it's a different game if we're able to get some touchdowns early. We would have gotten the lead or potentially been tied instead of then just constantly having to play from behind.
“But no, I was happy with the way the guys played. I mean, the guys really stuck with it the whole time. I felt like we were aggressive as far as just being like aggressive coming off the ball, the yards after catch were really well. The quarterback did a nice job of getting the ball out of his hand, which I challenged him to do. And we were efficient. We did turn them into touchdowns the second half.
The Raiders’ offense played well against the Miami Dolphins. However, many of the same issues plaguing the unit appeared again.
“We've got to come out - that first drive of the second half, we took the sack, and then we weren't able to overcome it, but on those two touchdown drives converted two fourth downs, overcame two penalties,” Turner said. “That's some stuff that we've had some issues with if there's a penalty, and obviously, the sack got us on the other drive.
“So, it was good. I mean, there are definitely some positives, but I think we could have started better or started the second half better because we had an opportunity to take the lead a couple of times, and we weren't able to do that. And I think getting the lead in this league is so important and playing from ahead, and that's what we've just got to do that and help our team.”
