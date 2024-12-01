REPORT: Takeaways from Raiders' Loss to the Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders have lost eight games in a row. However, they came extremely close to shocking the world for the second consecutive season in Arrowhead Stadium.
Nick Shook of NFL.com recently named a few of the more noteworthy points of the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs on Friday. Shook noted the obvious missed opportunities for the Raiders that cost them the game.
“Las Vegas spent two and a half quarters generally puttering around the field at Arrowhead Stadium, mustering just three points, missing a field goal, and getting stuffed on fourth-and-1, making for a game that wasn't exactly captivating,” Shook said. “That changed when a 68-yard kick return by Ameer Abdullah woke them up, leading to a fantastic touchdown catch by Brock Bowers.
“On their next possession, another explosive play -- this time, a 58-yard touchdown pass to Tre Tucker -- flipped the game on its head, forcing the Chiefs out of their own slumber. The Raiders ended up with two chances to potentially win, moving into the edge of Daniel Carlson's range, where he ended up botching the long attempt by scuffing the turf with his kicking foot.
“Given one more chance, the Raiders moved down the field again, covering 54 yards before an operational error -- with the play clock winding down, center Jackson Powers-Johnson hurried a snap to a surprised Aidan O'Connell, resulting in a fumble -- ended their hopes of a last-second win. On a day in which they probably didn't deserve to have a chance to win, the Raiders found another way to waste their best opportunities.
Shook also noted that the Raiders have the pieces to be successful, especially at the tight end position. While the Raiders will likely draft a quarterback in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft, they are set at many other positions.
Unfortunately for Las Vegas, the quarterback position is the most critical on the field. It has also been the position with the most instability for the Raiders over the last few seasons.
“Because the Raiders have proven to be a bad football team, a lot of the football world may not be familiar with Bowers' game. They learned Friday. Bowers once again finished as Las Vegas' leading receiver, catching 10 of his 14 targets for 140 yards and a spectacular 33-yard touchdown grab that was a crucial part of the Raiders' comeback.
“He and Jakobi Meyers are the only two trustworthy playmakers in this offense as of now, and Bowers is clearly the better of the two. He's already one of the best tight ends in the NFL and is only a rookie. With this performance on national television, perhaps Friday was the moment the rest of the NFL became aware of his talents -- and his potential.”
