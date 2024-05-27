Dylan Laube on First Impressions of Being a Raider
The Las Vegas Raiders found a diamond in the rough with running back Dylan Laube, a running back who was one of the best special teams players in college football last season, having led the FCS in all-purpose yards with 209.5 yards per game for New Hampshire.
Las Vegas selected Laube in the sixth round of this year's draft. It was important that the Raiders added youth to their running back room, but they did so by getting a steal with a tremendous special teams asset.
Laube is in the middle of his first OTAs as an NFL player.
During his appearance on a recent episode of "Upon Further Review" with Eddie Paskal, Laube discussed what his early experiences as a Raider have been like.
"It's been so cool," he said. "It's been so cool. I mean, just playing against these guys that are just unbelievable, and just kind of now, like in the spot where I'm with guys that I grew up all the time, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm actually here now.' But I mean, it's cool, it's cool. Coach [Antonio] Pierce is awesome. Just, he's a guy that you just want to run through a brick wall for. Just the whole staff.
"It's been such an amazing experience just with player personnel and the whole staff. It's just been so supportive, and I just couldn't think of a better team to be a part of so far."
Laube was amazed to not only be in the same building as some great players, but also to be in the presence of Coach Pierce, a former player he watched as a kid.
"[I]'m from New York, too, so I grew up watching him play, so it was kind of just cool just seeing him now for like the first time," Laube said.
Laube played five seasons at New Hampshire, recording a total of 2,773 rushing yards, 1,205 of which came in the 2022 season. He posted 29 rushing touchdowns and 60.3 rushing yards per game over his collegiate career. Laube also registered 2,207 kick-return yards and 426 punt-return yards in his career.
