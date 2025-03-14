Elandon Roberts Knows Great Coaching
The Las Vegas Raiders lost two starting linebackers in Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. To help fill the void, they signed former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts. Roberts has nine seasons under his belt ever since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
He brings physicality and old-school linebacker play to the Raiders. He is a stout downhill tackler and a high football IQ player, the latter being cultivated by two coaches who are among the best to ever do it -- former Patriots coach Bill Belichick and the Steelers' Mike Tomlin.
Now, Roberts is on his third "gold jacket" in Pete Carroll. He told reporters what stood out about the Super Bowl-winning head coach on Thursday.
"Man, one thing about Pete [Carroll], I think he has a big personality, not just as a football coach, but as a person," said Roberts. "And it was exciting meeting him. It was exciting talking to him when I was able to talk to him Wednesday. But just meeting him, feeling his energy and feeling his personality, you know that it's genuine. And you're never going to hear anything negative about Pete Carroll and stuff like that. Me and him have to obviously, we just met each other, so we're going to grow our relationship. I want to become one of his go-to guys, side by side guys. But that comes with being accountable.
"That comes with holding myself accountable on and off the field. When I say accountable, I'm talking about myself, that comes with holding myself accountable on and off the field at a certain standard. That comes with making sure, like I said, that I'm at the standard that we need to be. So, yeah, man, I feel like it's going to be a great relationship and stuff like that. But, like I said, just meeting him for the first day, you can tell just through his energy, through how he talks, through how he walks in the building, and everyone just stopping their energy and their aura when they speak to him, that he's a great leader."
The Raiders signed Roberts to a one-year, $3 million deal.
