Raiders' Roberts is Ready to Fully Display His Skills
The Las Vegas Raiders quickly made up for multiple losses on its defense in free agency. After losing nearly half of their starters from last season's defense, the Raiders added a linebacker, a cornerback, and multiple safeties to address all three positions of need.
The Raiders signed Elandon Roberts after the veteran spent the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Roberts has nearly a decade of playing experience in the National Football League, between three teams, with the Raiders being his fourth team.
The veteran linebacker spoke at his introductory press conference and noted that he had an outstanding track record regarding availability. After over 100 NFL starts and appearing in 140 NFL games, Roberts has not missed much time in his career.
Roberts noted that he has been available for all offseason team events that help players and teams improve. He has also appeared in at least 16 games each of the past four seasons, with at least 14 starts each year, proving his durability and eventual value to the Raiders.
His durability is a trait that makes him a potential asset for the Raiders, assuming he can continue displaying that same time of presence in Las Vegas. The Silver and Black need the best version of Roberts, as they are thin at the linebacker position.
"I haven't missed an OTA, not one in my years of being a pro, and I obviously knew the defenses. I haven't missed a training camp. I do right by my body. I make sure that I'm always the first one in the building because that standard that's kept. I have to show because I am in year 10, so I have to lead by example," Roberts said.
"Even if we all wake up in the morning and are like, 'Man, I'm tired, but it is what it is.' Once I hit the doors, you're going to think I got the best energy in the building because, at the end of the day, it's about winning. And as long as we can bring that mentality and make that mentality throughout the whole organization, then we're heading in the right direction."
