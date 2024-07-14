Evaluating Raiders TE Bowers OROY Case
The Las Vegas Raiders made an interesting decision when they selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Bowers was one of the most prolific tight ends in college football history in just three years with the Bulldogs. Despite already having a young star tight end prospect on the roster in Michael Mayer, the Raiders decided to take who they felt was the best player available.
While Bowers and the Raiders would prefer team success to individual accolades, the dynamic offensive weapon out of Napa, Calif., could have a chance to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
But what does he have to do to win the award? Let’s break down all the factors at play.
First, Bowers would likely have to break the all-time rookie tight end receiving record. While that is a tall task, it also is an important factor.
Chicago Bears legend Mike Ditka holds the record with 1,076 yards in 1961. He won Rookie of the Year that year. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts posted 1,026 receiving yards in 2021 but came up short of Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase for the award that year.
Bowers will also have to stand out among the other top rookie pass-catchers and quarterbacks to win it. He may have an uphill battle against Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Williams is the favorite to win the award on several sportsbooks, while Bowers has longshot odds. On DraftKings andFanDuel, he sits at +4000 and +3500 on BetMGM. This ranks 11th among all offensive rookies, so Bowers will really have to stand out to win it.
Bowers’ usage will play a major role in his chances of winning the award. He will be somewhere in the pecking order of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and possibly even Mayer, so it could prove difficult for him to receive the necessary targets to have a real shot at winning.
In total, Bowers would have to have essentially the greatest season from a rookie tight end in NFL history to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, which seems unlikely.
However, if he makes plays and contributes to winning football, he and Raider Nation won’t care about an individual award.
