EXCLUSIVE: Raiders DT Adam Butler on Having Gap Discipline
One Las Vegas Raider who falls under the radar more often than not in this very talented defense is defensive tackle Adam Butler.
Butler signed with the Raiders last season. Since signing with the Silver and Black, Butler has been a major contributor in turning this defense into one of the league's best. Raiders star defensive end and face of the franchise, Maxx Crosby, has expressed in the past how Butler is one of the best to do it at his position and deserves more recognition.
In particular, Butler excels at staying disciplined in attacking his assigned gap.
Butler recently told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. how he stressed such discipline to his teammates as they prepare to take on reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.
"I think it's just repetition," Butler said. "And just restressing the issue. I think gap discipline is a choice. If you pop out of your gap, you have made a choice. I think it is just repetition. Just to get that to stick and just continue to stress the importance of having rush line and gap integrity."
" ... My parents have been married for about 30 years. ... And it takes extreme discipline to be married that long. ... But growing up in that two-parent household helped a lot with discipline. My father is also a military veteran, so you know how that goes. ... My parents, they are a big part of life."
Butler is an asset who doesn't often show up in the stat sheet. But his presence is felt tremendously.
"The film doesn't lie," Butler said. "But I think I would say to the average viewer, my game is just a little complex. If I were to explain what I do, and the importance of, it to somebody, I think their mind would be blown because they didn't realize just watching the game, that is what is happening. But when you break it down and break down the science behind my game and what I do, you know it is very complex. And I think because the average person watching football doesn't know it like that, that is why I fly under the radar."
Butler and his teammates now prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens, one of the best teams in the entire league. In order to have any success on the road against the AFC monster that is Baltimore, the Raiders must bury the loss they suffered at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.
"It's really just the mindset of: 'You cannot change the past. You got to move on.' I sort of look like, yeah, we had problems the first game. But problems really are not the problem. ... It's when you don't fix it. That is the problem. Not that you made a mistake. It's when you don't fix it. That's when it is an actual problem."
