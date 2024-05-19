Expert Gives Early Prediction for Raiders' 2024 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a successful offseason with promising signings and a draft class that Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco feel fits the direction they want to take the Silver and Black.
Though it is too soon to tell, many around the NFL are making their predictions on how the Raiders' 2024 season will shape out. Among the experts is analyst Kay Adams, host of the "Up and Adams Show" and previously a host of the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." Adams had more questions than answers about the Raiders.
"What is the long-term play at quarterback ... they signed Minshew," Adams said. "I don't know, is he going to be the bridge if you want to draft somebody later? Is [the answer] Aidan? I don't know, they didn't draft anyone ... Antonio Pierce said that [O'Connell] has earned the right to get the first snap during OTAs ... whoever wins the job has some serious talent to throw to. Christian Wilkins, he's there now too. So it's taking shape -- Maxx Crosby wants a ring, he wants it all ... if the [Raiders] do figure it out, I'd love to see a playoff spot for them this year."
Our Hondo Carpenter Sr. recently made his way-too-early prediction for the Raiders' season. His prediction is liable to change, he said, and he acknowledged his belief that the Raiders' roster is not set yet.
"[I think] they finish 10-7 and head to the playoffs as a wildcard team," Carpenter said. "Now, I could see a couple scenarios where that changes by a couple games. I could see some scenarios that they maybe get to 11 and 12 wins and I could see some scenarios where they get to nine and eight [wins] ... if they get to nine I think that's still an improvement, I wouldn't have an issue with that. I think 11 wins would be a terrific season, and I think 10 is still a good season."
The Raiders' schedule was released on Wednesday. One of highlights of the schedule is the much anticipated matchup between the Raiders and the Saints in Week 17 -- it will potentially be the first game between the Raiders and former Silver and Black quarterback Derek Carr.
