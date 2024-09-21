For WR Davante Adams and the Raiders' Offense, 'Making Plays is Contagious'
The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense has had an up-and-down start to the season.
While many things have not gone the unit’s way so far, they finally began putting the pieces together in the fourth quarter of Adams finished last Sunday’s game against the Ravens with nine catches for 110 yards and said the offense could feel a change in momentum in the fourth quarter. Adams noted that the offense fed off each other late in their game against the Ravens. Multiple Raiders players made plays late in the game, helping lead the team to an upset victory on the road.
"Yeah, we know [when we are in rhythm]," Adams said. “I mean, this team, we've been talking about it for years now,” Adams said. “I mean, obviously we've had different personnel over the past few years, but making plays is contagious. So, anytime the defense goes out there and does it, that can shed something on.
“That's why you see some sometimes, at least in '22, we’d throw a lot of shots after turnovers. They get a turnover, and then we come out and try to throw a bomb on them to take advantage of that. It just does something for the team’s morale when you see people making plays, and you can go out there, and have the opportunity to convert on it as well. So, we're trying to build on that."
Quarterback Gardner Minshew II said the offense did not do anything differently in the fourth quarter than in previous quarters other than block better and execute at a higher rate. Minshew noted that trusting his teammates greatly impacted the offense’s success against the Ravens.
“I don't know, man,” Minshew said. “I mean, you're calling the same plays. We had the same guys out there. I think it's just literally everybody being on the same page. I put a lot of trust in those receivers, and they paid me back for it. I think that was a big part of it. The line held up, and we blocked really well down the stretch. I think everybody just taking their play to the next level, and that's what it's going to take.”
