Former Crosby Teammate Speaks Out on New Deal
The Las Vegas Raiders off-season has been a hit so far. They added the right head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and coaching staff.
Next up for the Raiders is free agency, it opens up next week. The Silver and Black will do their best to improve the team on both sides of the ball. If the coaching staff believes that a player can make the team better and gives them a better chance to win next season they will go after them.
But before that, the Silver and Black took care of their star and face of the franchise player Maxx Crosby.
This past week the Raiders and Crosby agreed on a contract extension that now will make Crosby the highest-paid non-quarterback player in NFL history.
Crosby's former teammate Isaac Rochell, spoke about the massive contract extension.
"Maxx Crosby is easily the best player I ever played with," said Rochell. "And he just signed for $107 million and he deserves every single penny. Out of every single player I ever played with he is easily the best."
"I was coming from the [Cleveland] Browns I got signed, I got there my first day. I knew who Maxx Crosby was; there is no secret he is a beast, a great player. But this is what impressed me, I was just getting there so I was doing scout team reps."
"We have these meetings called scout team meetings. During practice you have your scout team and these guys that are on the scout team are trying to mimic the team we are playing that against. I go there like everyone else I am expecting to see practice squad guys there, guys that were in a position like me."
"No I look around, Maxx Crosby. Right after that meeting was the special teams' meetings, again a lot of practice squad, guys who are rotational or core special teams players, look around Maxx Crosby."
"Then you go to practice and after practice with the Raiders we conditioned. We had three separate groups running ... I looked at my group where is Maxx? Maxx is not running? No, Maxx is running with the defensive backs and receivers."
"You do not understand how much that changes an organization. Raises the level of the coaches, raises the level to the players, he deserves every single dime and more."
