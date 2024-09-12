Former Pro-Bowl QB Has Strong Words for Raider Nation
The Las Vegas Raiders have fans feeling uneasy following their 22-10 Week 1 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, now gearing up to take on an AFC juggernaut in the Baltimore Ravens.
Between the turnovers, inconsistent blocking up front and play-calling, Raider Nation is a bit alarmed at this early stage in the season.
One analyst in particular, however, believes the Raiders will be just fine.
CBS Sports color analyst and former four-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Tony Romo was quite positive about this Raiders team going forward.
"I wouldn't worry about the Raiders," Romo said. "Antonio Pierce is for real -- I've played against him. I've communicated with him a bunch since he took over last year. And I think he's outstanding in almost each area that you want your head coach. He has the ability to communicate with the players at a very high level. He has a standard that he sets, that they follow his players play as hard as any unit or any team that you'll see on tape week in, week out.
"Last year, you'll see that again today. They had too many turnovers, and I think that cost them when they were right in that position to kind of extend the lead. And to me, there's a lot of positives there, but they didn't get the 'W,' but they're much more exotic on defense than you think; He [Pierce] knows how to hide disguise. I think they're going to have a really good year they're just in a very tough division. I mean you got the chargers, you got Andy Reid and the chiefs, Sean Payton, a young quarterback will see but the Raiders are, are going to be fine, they're just going to have to win some of the close ones."
It should be encouraging for fans to hear this from an expert like Romo, who excelled during his years as a player and is now regarded as a great commentator who is known for his ability to break down the game in real time.
If the Raiders are unable to overcome the mountain that is Baltimore, though, they will find themselves down 0-2, which will undoubtedly leave fans in panic mode. But just remember, it's very early in the season and by Sunday's end, Las Vegas will have faced two very good teams on the road.
And who knows? Maybe the Silver and Black make a statement with an upset win at M&T Bank Stadium this weekend.
