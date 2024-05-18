Former Pro-Bowl QB Jeff Garcia on Raiders: 'I Would Love to See Nothing More Than for Them to Get Back on Top'
The Las Vegas Raiders' supporters are from all over, extending even outside Las Vegas and southern California.
Even former players who never played a regular-season game for the Silver and Black have rooted for the franchise at some point in their lives.
Former Pro-Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia is one of them.
Garcia, who played 11 years in the NFL, spent nearly half of his career with the San Francisco 49ers but has always had a soft spot for the Raiders. He even signed with the Raiders in April 2009 but was released that September.
The four-time Pro Bowler looks forward to the direction the historic franchise is heading in. Garcia recently expressed his thoughts on the Raiders while speaking to Vegas Sports Today.
"First of all, I love the head coach, Antonio [Pierce]," Garcia said. "Being a former player, a guy that I played against, what he exemplified on the field is exactly what he brings into that locker room and on the field for the Raiders. And I think there's immediate respect when you have a guy who's played the game at such a high level, now coaching you on how to play the game."
Garcia is a native of Gilroy, California. Having spent much of his life in the Golden State, Garcia knows his Raiders history well.
"I did grow up a big Raider fan, as well as a Niner fan," he said. "I watched Ken Stabler, I watched Jim Plunkett, I watched a lot of those greats from the 70s and 80s, those nasty Raiders. And I would love to see nothing more than for them to get back on top."
Following his rookie season, Garcia went to three-straight Pro Bowls as a member of the 49ers, with whom he experienced two postseason trips.
After four seasons in San Francisco, Garcia had one-year stints with the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles. He then spent two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he was named to his fourth and final Pro Bowl.
Garcia finished his career with the Eagles for a second stint. He appeared in just one game.
