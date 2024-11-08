Former Raiders Employee with Possible Agenda Blasts Mark Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders are undoubtedly one of the most polarizing teams in the National Football League if not all professional sports. Whether they are successful or not, everyone seems to have an opinion about the Raiders.
That continued to be the case with the comments of former Raiders executive Michael Lombardi. The former Raiders employee let his feelings on Raiders owner Mark Davis and head coach Antonio Pierce be known.
“Mark is been very irrational," Lombardi recently said on the Pat McAfee show.
"He's made very quick decisions, and, you know, he's fallen in love. He's listened to a lot of the wrong people. I think, to me, I'm not sure he has enough confidence in listening to the right people.
“They've gotten worse since the year has begun. Defensively, they haven't been anywhere where they were last year.”
While Lombardi fairly notes that the Raiders have regressed since last season, he fails to mention that they are dealing with significantly more injuries than last season. They are also dealing with injuries to some of their best players, which worsens things.
It is also worth noting that Lombardi was once the Raiders’ general manager and he likely has hard feelings from his departure with the team. His son Mick was also the team’s offensive coordinator last season and was fired. His son was a part of the coaching staff that was replaced by Pierce.
It is hard to believe those two things do not affect anything Lombardi says about the Raiders. He has made multiple negative comments about Pierce since he was named the team’s interim head coach last season.
"So, you know, I think Antonio Pierce is grasping for straws here at this point, because how has he made the team better from a year ago when he took over as the interim coach,” Lombardi asked.
“I think that's the real challenge in this offseason. Now he's talking about maybe starting Desmond Ridder at quarterback. I think they have more of an offensive problem than just a quarterback problem."
While many of Lombardi’s comments are based on emotion and feelings, he is correct that the Raiders’ issues on offense are much deeper than the quarterback position. The Raiders need to overhaul their offensive line, add more quality receivers, and find a better play-caller.
