Former Raiders MVP Rich Gannon Sounds Off on Last 5 Games
The Las Vegas Raiders were officially eliminated from playoff contention after their Week 13 loss on Black Friday. The Raiders season has been a disappointment filled with injuries, coaching firings, and a subpar offense.
The good is the Raiders have young talented players who have been playing well, especially over the last few weeks. The Raiders are a team that needs to reload in the offseason.
With five games remaining on their schedule, the Raiders are playing for pride. Coaches are coaching for jobs and players are playing for their future.
The Raiders can start looking into next season from an organizational standpoint. What players they want to bring back, what coaches they want to bring back, and start coming up with a plan on how they want to attack the offseason.
"I think it is really important to go into the offseason program with some confidence and with some momentum right," said former Raiders MVP quarterback Rich Gannon on Raiders Roundtable. "If we could win, you know three or four games and close this thing out and beat some good teams. Some divisional teams and go into the offseason feeling a little bit better about themselves. And having the opportunity to evaluate some of the young players on the roster, I think is important."
"I have no idea on what is going to happen moving forward. I think there will be a lot of changes as there always are with every team. Every team makes changes to the personnel. At the end of the season, there will be a major evaluation. You will have a scheme evaluation. You will have a staff evaluation. You will have a player evaluation. And I just remind these players, these next five weeks, everybody is watching, everybody. The owner, the general manager, the head coach, your position coach ... these fans. We are all watching what you are doing. So do not shut it down. Do not take plays off. You have to represent the Silver and Black. You are a paid professional. This is a privilege to play in the NFL and it is a real privilege to play for the Las Vegas Raiders."
The Raiders will have a busy offseason in which they are looking to find their franchise quarterback.
