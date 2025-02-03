Former Raiders MVP Rich Gannon Sounds Off on Wanting Players That Love to Play
The Las Vegas Raiders have a young roster on both sides of the ball full of talent. Over the last few seasons, the Raiders young talent has been able to show what they can do at the NFL level. Last season with all the injuries the team had to deal with, the Silver and Black had no choice but to play the young players and they did not disappoint.
This offseason the Raiders decide to go in a new direction. They hired new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek to get things going in the right direction and turn things around in Las Vegas.
Now Carroll and Spytek will look for more players that best fit the roster and the scheme that Carroll is bringing to the Raiders.
Whether it is in the 2025 NFL Draft or in free agency they will bring in the players that will make the team better and give them the best chance to win football games next season.
Former Raiders MVP quarterback Rich Gannon gave his take on what kind of players he wants on the Raiders next season.
"If I looking at moving forward right with this football team, I want players who love playing," said Rich Gannon on Raiders Roundtable. "Like give me Robert Spillane, Maxx Crosby, Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers, and I can name more but just those types of guys. Let us just see if we can build a locker room with those types of players. That mentality, that toughness, that physicality, that passion for football, that passion for practice and working out and getting better at your craft."
"To me, that is how we have to build this thing out because when I watch it, there are some good plays there are some bad plays. Like the too many negative plays in a game offensively ... And too often when I watched the Raiders it was just one mistake at the most inopportune times ... We saw that way too often with the Raiders."
One key for Spytek and Carroll is to bring back the key free agents for the Raiders. Some will be on the top of other teams board to sign once free agency begins in March.
