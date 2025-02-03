REPORT: Prediction Gives Uncertain Future with Raiders Moehrig
The Las Vegas Raiders are done with the first part of the offseason. The organization brought in Pete Carroll as their new head coach and John Spytek as the new general manager. Two great moves by owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady. Carroll and Spytek will now look to turn things around in Las Vegas and get the Raiders going in the right direction.
The Raiders will now look towards at free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
In free agency, the Raiders want to bring in players that can help the team be better next year and best fits the scheme of the team whether it is on offense or defense.
But Silver and Black also need to bring back key free agents that will hit the market once free agency begins in March.
The biggest free agent the Raiders need to bring back is safety Tre'von Moehrig. Moehrig is coming off a great season and will be a top target for teams in free agency.
One team that can land Moehrig is the Baltimore Ravens.
"The Baltimore Ravens have a few needs that must be addressed this offseason, primarily the secondary," said Dharya Sharma of The Sporting News. "Zach Orr's unit surrendered the second most passing yards in the NFL this season (244.1) and also allowed a 91.1 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks."
Baltimore must add a few impactful defensive backs to the secondary this offseason, and The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher believes the Ravens should pair superstar safety Kyle Hamilton with Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig.
Moehrig since coming into the league and with the Raiders has gotten better each season under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
The Ravens can make an offer that Moehrig cannot refuse if the Raiders do not want to offer him a new contract.
"Spotrac projects Moehrig will land a three-year deal worth $47.1 million on the open market, while Pro Football Focus believes the star defender could land a contract worth $60 million over four years with $35 million guaranteed."
"Losing Moehrig in free agency would be a crushing blow for the Raiders, as the 25-year-old is entering his prime and could develop into a franchise cornerstone. Las Vegas is projected to have$92 million in cap space this offseason, so the team should have enough money to keep Moehrig around long-term if he wants to remain with the franchise."
