Former Raiders QB Carr Earns Unique Accomplishment
The Las Vegas Raiders had an inconsistent season from their quarterbacks throughout the 2024 season.
The Raiders started with Gardner Minshew II, switched to Aidan O’Connell, then back to Minshew; Desmond Ridder came into the fold for a while, and it finally ended with O’Connell. They could not find consistency at the most important position in football.
It has been that way since they moved on from Derek Carr, who is arguably the franchise’s greatest quarterback. Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints in March of 2023.
Although things have not always gone perfectly for Carr in New Orleans, he has provided solid play for a team that needed to find an answer after Drew Brees retired in 2021. While the Saints have not made the playoffs since Carr joined the team, he has had some nice moments.
Despite being injured for much of 2024, Carr ended the season as the Saints' highest-graded player, with an 85.6 on Pro Football Focus.
Carr completed nearly 68 percent of his passes for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only five interceptions in 10 games. He threw for 25 touchdowns to just eight interceptions in all 17 games in 2023.
If Carr can stay healthy in 2025, he could finally take the Saints to the playoffs. It would be just the second time Carr has played in the postseason in his career (the Raiders made the playoffs in 2016, but Carr broke his leg weeks prior and did not play).
Carr was a very good quarterback for the Raiders for nine seasons. He became the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.
The Raiders are looking for an answer at quarterback. That could come in the 2025 NFL Draft class, or they could sign an established veteran. They could also let O’Connell prove he can be the starter on a winning team, as he showed flashes of impressive play at the end of the season.
The Carr conversation is a divisive one among Raider Nation. Some were ready to move on from Carr long before the team did, while others say the team should regret ever letting him go.
One thing is certain: good quarterback play is tough to replace. The Raiders must find the right answer soon if they want to play winning football again.
