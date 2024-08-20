Former Raiders QB Derek Carr Shares Humorous Story on How Mark Davis Tricked Him
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis had a special connection with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
Carr, who served as the Raiders' franchise quarterback for nearly a decade, led the Silver and Black to the only successful seasons Davis has had so far as owner of the club -- the 2015-16 and 2021-22 seasons in which the Raiders made the postseason, the only times they have done so since making the Super Bowl in 2003.
Recently, Carr shared a funny story about Davis from his early years as the Raiders' quarterback when he joined the "Pardon My Take" podcast.
"So, when I signed my first contract with him [Davis], he was like, 'I'm going to buy you a car,'" Carr said. "I was like, 'All right, sick. Do I need to take it out of the dealer?' He's like, 'No, don't even worry about it. A Ferrari. Got you.' I was like, 'Sick, man.' Because we had always talked about cars together. And so he's like, 'I'm coming over.' So, he comes over, and he pulls out this car about this big [toy car]. It's a Ferrari. He's like, 'I got it for your kids; I already gave you enough money.' [Laughter]. I was like, 'This dude's awesome."
It was moments like those that made Carr and Davis' relationship what it was.
That's why it was very difficult when the two parties eventually parted ways.
Shortly after the Raiders released Carr in February 2023, Davis made a point to let it be known that he placed all the shortcomings on himself while Carr was leading the offense.
"As I told Derek, the only consistent thing with the Raiders for the last 11 years has been me," Davis said in an interview with Tashan Reed of The Athletic. "And the fact that we haven't won falls on me. There's no passing the buck or pointing the fingers: The buck stops here. And I apologized to him for not being able to get it done. That's how I feel."
