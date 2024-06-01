Former Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Contacted Davante Adams About Potentially Rejoining Packers
Many within Raider Nation were disgruntled by the way running back Josh Jacobs left the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.
After spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Silver and Black, Jacobs quietly joined the Green Bay Packers in free agency with no public goodbye message to the fans or the organization.
His latest statement regarding one Raider in particular surely won't help the bitterness.
Upon arriving in Green Bay, Jacobs contacted his former teammate, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.
"When I came out here ... I sent him the little eyes emoji," Jacobs said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "I said, 'You thinking about coming back? But man, he loved it."
Adams spent the first eight years of his career in Green Bay, where he was named to five straight Pro Bowls and two consecutive Associated Press All-Pro First Teams. He finished his career with the Packers fourth in franchise history in career receiving yards at 8,121.
Adams has stressed again and again that he is right where he wants to be.
The six-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver told reporters the following at his Las Vegas youth camp back in April:
"I mean, I wouldn't say I ever wanted to be gone. If I wanted to be gone, I'd be gone by now. I picked to come here; this is where I want to be, and obviously, if you're not winning, and things are not going the way you want, you either want to see things change to get headed in the right direction or something else has to change.
"So, I don't want to go anywhere. I want to be a Raider, so hopefully that answers everyone's question."
Jacobs played two seasons with Adams in Las Vegas. In Adams' first season as a Raider, 2022, they were each selected to the Pro Bowl and AP All-Pro First Team. Jacobs led the league in rushing with 1,653 rushing yards, while Adams led the Raiders in receiving with 1,516 receiving yards.
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson also made the AP All-Pro First Team that season. It marked the first time that multiple Raiders earned the honor since Raiders defensive back Rod Woodson and center Barret Robbins did so in 2002.
