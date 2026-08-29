Why Raider Nation Must Remain Patient With Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their 2026 preseason on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers, losing 18-12.

As always with these preseason games, the result doesn't hold much weight, so no one should read too much into that. What's important is the performance of the players and coaching staff. Fans of the Silver and Black want to see their team succeed in the brief preseason action, but no other player is more exciting to watch than rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts while walking on the field after a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 1 overall pick struggled, completing 7-of-14 passes for 57 yards and one interception while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. While the stat line and overall performance were underwhelming, here are a few reasons not to panic .

Expected Growing Pains

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza is a rookie quarterback. As a first-year NFL quarterback in his third preseason game, there are going to be mistakes and missteps along the way. That being said, the interception wasn't entirely on Mendoza, as the throw was in a tight window and it hit Jalen Nailor in both hands.

Additionally, this is why head coach Klint Kubiak wanted to give Mendoza extensive snaps during the preseason. The rookie quarterback's preseason production is subpar on the surface, but there were certainly plenty of positives.

Mendoza Played Behind Second-String Offensive Line

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Jalen Graham (41) tackles Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the majority of the preseason, Mendoza has operated behind the second-team offensive line , and it was apparent. In several instances, the rookie signal caller was under duress, affecting his ability to run the offense.

When Mendoza eventually takes over as the starter, he'll be protected by a much more competent unit that includes Tyler Linderbaum and Kolton Miller. With much-improved protection, I have no doubt that Mendoza's play will improve.

Offensive Personnel Still a Work in Progress

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) calls the snap count in shotgun formation against the San Francisco 49ers defense during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While general manager John Spytek has assembled an intriguing roster, if there’s one position that leaves much to be desired, it's wide receiver. That's another reason why sitting Mendoza the entire 2026 season could be the right decision. The offensive personnel isn't sufficient to support an inexperienced quarterback.

Next offseason, I expect Las Vegas' front office to invest heavily in the skill-position group. Mendoza will be entering the second year on his rookie contract, and because of that, the Raiders should sign one wide receiver and draft another in a robust class. I'm not going to overreact to Mendoza's performances when the personnel around him is not remotely close to the level it will presumably be at in 2027. Mendoza's snaps have predominantly come with the twos.