Former Raiders RB Marcus Allen Believes in Coach Antonio Pierce
During the first half of last season, the Las Vegas Raiders routinely looked lifeless on game days as the Josh McDaniels experiment quickly began to fizzle out.
The Raiders struggled in nearly every facet of the game, as the players did not buy into McDaniels or his coaching style. The lack of buy-in from the players led to a lack of production and wins on Sundays, causing even more significant problems within the locker room.
The rift between McDaniels and the players boiled over in a frustratingly embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. The Raiders players looked disinterested and out of sorts the whole game. The primetime debacle led to McDaniels' firing shortly after and Antonio Pierce's promotion to interim head coach.
Immediately after Pierce’s promotion, the vibe in the locker room changed. The players were loose but motivated and focused. They were no longer uptight and walking on eggshells. More importantly, they were ready to run through a brick wall for their new head coach, who was once an NFL player and understood them much better than McDaniels could. Pierce’s promotion sparked an undeniable turnaround in a Raiders team headed nowhere, fast.
Pierce’s ability to lead a group of players he identified with and could identify with him was uncanny. His willingness to be honest but constructive with the players was a refreshing change for the players in the locker room. As he enters his first season as the team’s head coach, former Raiders running back Marcus Allen says he believes in Coach Pierce’s ability to succeed in his first entire season at the helm.
“Well, leadership is really, really important,” Allen said at the Raiders' Once a Raider, Always a Raider Alumni event. “If you do not have a leader that inspires you to greatness and inspires you to be the best you can possibly be, to exhaust every gift that you have in order to make that happen–all great organizations have great leaders. I think he has the ability to do that.
“He did it in a short time. Now, he’s going to have more time to implement his plans. I think the fire, the spirit, is there. I think he clearly understands the pulse of the team. I think after a year, he’s getting the kind of players that I think he wants to fit his program.”
