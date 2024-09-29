Former Raiders Star's Comments Signaling New Team's Unraveling?
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to rebound in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns after their Week 3 embarrassment.
The Browns are a team struggling as well, with a 1-2 record and what seems to be a steady stream of tumult. Whether that is quarterback Deshaun Watson's poor play, his off-the-field issues, or the team's struggles on a broader scale -- things are difficult in Cleveland.
Former Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper had a biting reply to reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com when asked about Watson's struggles, 247Sports reports.
"It's football, at the end of the day. Some plays you're going to make, some plays you aren't going to make," Cooper said. "I assume that's what they're getting at. It's just like anybody else who has a job. Some of y'all don't ask the best questions. But hey, you don't hear me criticizing. But it's just the nature of the business. Obviously, we get scrutinized more than you guys do. I think maybe y'all should start asking questions in front of the camera so they can see y'alls' faces."
It's admirable for the wide receiver to defend his struggling quarterback, but the remarks might be a signal of a locker room spiraling.
The criticism of Watson has been high. Recently, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame criticized the same play that the quarterback failed to make as reason enough for the Browns to bench Watson in favor of Jameis Winston, an NFL veteran and former starter.
"Watson and the Browns needed three feet," Verderame wrote. "Trailing the winless New York Giants, 21–15, Cleveland faced fourth-and-1 at its own 29-yard line with 3:56 remaining. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski had the offense go four-wide with Watson in the shotgun, flanked by running back Jerome Ford (No. 34). The Giants responded with a man-coverage look. Watson’s job was to read the right side of the field. Stefanski must have been thrilled once the ball was snapped. New York’s man defense played right into the offensive call, which had tight end Jordan Akins running underneath a rub route from receiver Jerry Jeudy. For unknown reasons, Watson looked that way, cocked his arm and then ... nothing. ... Atkins was wide open from the pick and had an easy first down."
