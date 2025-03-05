One Pending Free Agent the Raiders Cannot Afford to Lose
The Las Vegas Raiders could lose many of their most talented players to free agency this offseason. Although they finished 4-13, the Raiders had multiple players who had career seasons but were among the best in the league at their respective positions.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network recently released his list of one pending free agent that every team must do all they can to keep. Xie believes that the Raiders' player this offseason is veteran safety Tre'von Moehrig, who is coming off a career season.
"The Las Vegas Raiders have a litany of defensive free agents, potentially allowing Pete Carroll and John Spytek to overhaul that unit. But after re-signing safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, the Raiders could lock in another starter at the position by retaining Tre’von Moehrig," Xie said.
"Moehrig started all 17 games for the third time in his four-year career last season, recording a career-high 10 passes defended. His ball skills have improved as a deep safety, as he has five interceptions the past two seasons after recording one pick over his first two seasons combined."
Xie noted that the Raiders' plans at other defensive positions could make it easier to pay Moehrig what he deserves this offseason. However, that could cost them an opportunity to sign many different players that could help the Raiders win more games next season.
"As a reliable former second-round pick who will be 26 years old next season, Moehrig should be a priority to retain as a defensive building block. That may mean a fellow defensive starter like Marcus Epps, Nate Hobbs, or Robert Spillane says goodbye, but the Raiders should be able to retain whomever they prioritize with over $95 million in cap space," Xie said.
Retaining Moehrig would be a significant win for the Raiders' defense, which is searching for all the continuity it can get. The Raiders brought back Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator, so technically, that is another win. The Raiders must find a way to improve.
To do so, Las Vegas' front office must prepare to lose some of their best players. However, they have the resources to limit the potential damages of free agency.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.