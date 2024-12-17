Frustrated Pierce Sounds Off on Raiders' 10th Consecutive Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a season in which nearly everything that could go wrong went wrong. The Silver and Black sustained many injuries, losing almost half of their starting lineup on defense.'
While the Raiders' coaches and players stress a next-man-up mentality, the next-man-up is a reserve player. Reserve players are on the bench for a reason, and they are rarely as good as the starters, which is why they are on the bench in the first place.
Yet, the Raiders are forced to depend on players who would likely not see nearly as much playing time elsewhere or with the Raiders had their starters been healthy. Many reserve players do all they can to win on gamedays, but that is not enough.
Still, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was visibly disturbed by the team's 10th consecutive loss. In that loss, many of the same issues that have plagued the Raiders arose again.
Pierce was blunt and firm when discussing the Raiders' state after their six-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. It was another case of the Raiders and the Falcons being the Falcons, but the Raiders could not take advantage of the Falcons' miscues that kept them in the game.
“Everybody. Coaches, players, staff, organization. I mean, guys are all in,” Pierce said. “Listen, man, just we're not winning. I don't know what else to tell y'all. We're not winning. Shit, do I want to win? Hell, yeah, I want to win. Do I want to keep sitting here looking at the same God damn thing every week, having to same discussion with y'all? No. We got guys that's battling, it doesn’t matter, next man up, right? You can poke armor do all this stuff, but these guys are not budging. I'm not budging. We'll keep chopping wood, and at some point, the damn thing will break and go our way.”
“Yeah, very, very disappointing. I'll use my last transcript on my last question, my last answer to answer that. It's disappointing, wish we could have a better result. We'll keep fighting, go back to work ready for it next week.”
