Future Hall of Famer Praises Raiders' Newest Owner
The Las Vegas Raiders received massive news on Tuesday afternoon as former seven-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Tom Brady became a minority owner in the Raiders organization.
His former tight end teammate and also future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski gave his thoughts on what Brady will bring to the Raiders from the suites instead of the sideline in years to come.
Gronkowski joined Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams" show on Wednesday afternoon, where he discussed the newest addition to the Raiders ownership situation and expects Brady to be a master evaluator for future talent to bring into the organization.
“Well that’s a good point and that’s the truth, Tom knows talent better than anyone else," Gronkowski said. "He knows how to evaluate a player. I remember just being one-on-one with him in meeting rooms and he’s going over the guys that are covering me and he can break them down in literally one or two minutes to the tee. He can tell you their skill set, he can tell you their weaknesses, he can tell you their strengths, and that’s what Tom brings big time to the table. Just being able to know the skill set of a guy and what type of player he is and what types of strengths and weaknesses that the guy has and what situation that this guy will survive and thrive in as well.”
A personal anecdote from one of Brady's longest teammates speaks volumes and gives outside ears a chance to understand what made him so talented. Being able to pinpoint a strength or weakness will benefit the Raiders in so many ways when diagnosing the type of talent they want in the building.
In his playing days, Brady was one of the smartest and most competitive players to ever step on a football field. His ability to notice the smallest detail and implement that into a game plan to gain a competitive edge is a big reason why he is considered the greatest quarterback of all time.
Gronkowski is just one of many players who could say the same thing about Brady's ability to either make his teammates better or take advantage of a mistake from his opponent in order to be a winner.
Those same evaluation skills and attention to detail are a huge plus for the Raiders when deciding on a draft pick, a potential trade, or free-agent signing. Brady will be the go-to guy in the building to help determine if a player has the intangibles to join the team and make an impact.
The future is bright for the Raiders organization with Brady in the building. If he takes the same approach to owning and building a team that he did as a player, the sky is the limit for a franchise that is in desperate need of an identity shift and elevated talent across the field.
