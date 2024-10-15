BREAKING: NFL Legend's Ownership Stake in Raiders Finally Approved
After nearly a year and a half since NFL legend Tom Brady agreed to become part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, his wish has finally been granted.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was the first to report on Tuesday that Brady's proposal to become part owner of the Raiders was approved at Tuesday's NFL Owners Meeting.
Per Breer, the 32-person vote was unanimous. Brady will have a 5% stake.
The future hall of famer had been pursuing the ownership stake since May 2023. It was continuously turned down by NFL owners, mainly because of Brady signing on with FOX to become its lead NFL analyst, which owners believed could pose a conflict of interest if he became part owner of the Raiders.
Brady is also part owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, which makes the Raiders the second team he will share ownership of with Mark Davis, the majority owner for both the Raiders and Aces.
Brady, of course, never played for the Raiders. He spent the first 20 of his 24 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, helping lead them to six Super Bowl titles.
Looking for a new chapter, Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and would help will them to a championship in just his first seasons. Brady announced his retirement in the 2022 offseason but returned to play one more year with Tampa Bay before officially calling it a career.
In his 24 years as an NFL quarterback, Brady won seven Super Bowl titles, was selected to 15 Pro Bowls and three All-Pro First Teams, won the league MVP three times and took home the Super Bowl MVP five times.
