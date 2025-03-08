Gashed by Dobbins Last Season, Raiders Could Use Veteran RB
The Las Vegas Raiders' ground game struggled for a second consecutive season. Although they had a new coordinator, new running backs, and a new scheme, the Raiders still struggled to run the ball this past season; it was one of their fatal flaws.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network recently released his list of bold offseason moves every team in the National Football League should make this offseason. He presented a veteran running back with whom the Raiders are familiar: J.K. Dobbins.
Last season, Dobbins had two of his best performances against the Raiders. This includes his best game of the season when the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers faced off in Week 1. The veteran back was a decisive factor in the game, as the Raiders could not stop him.
Dobbins carried the ball 10 times for 135 yards, dominating the healthiest Raiders defense of the season. Assuming the Raiders continued to add to their offensive line, Dobbins would be a solid addition to a group of running backs that could use a veteran presence.
"The Las Vegas Raiders had the worst rushing offense in 2024. Their 3.6 yards per attempt ranked last, and their -0.27 EPA per rush on running back carries was the worst by any team since at least 2000," Xie said.
"Snatching J.K. Dobbins from the division rival Chargers could be the first step towards rectifying that. There’s certainly some risk to Dobbins’ profile. He had a 36.4% rushing success rate, which ranked 32nd out of 50 players with 100+ rush attempts. Additionally, he missed four games with a sprained MCL and has played just 22 of a possible 51 games in the last three years."
Xie noted that Dobbins had mixed results last season. However, he would still be a quality addition to a Raiders offense that has struggled to run the ball since Josh Jacobs returned from his holdout two offseasons ago. Dobbins could make an impact in Las Vegas.
"In space, Dobbins looked electric at times, but his -8.7% boom/bust rate ranked 41st among 73 qualifying backs (minimum 50 touches). He ranked 16th in average yards before contact per rush but was down at 31st in yards after contact," Xie said.
Dobbins had a better game against the Raiders than nearly any other running back the Raiders faced last season. While he has areas he can improve, he would be worth the Raiders' consideration.
