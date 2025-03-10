The Biggest Winner from the Geno Smith Trade
After hiring Pete Carroll as their head coach and trading for quarterback Geno Smith, the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be headed in a new direction. While the Raiders still have a number of roster decisions to make this offseason, adding Smith was a wise move.
The Raiders' struggles over the past two seasons have primarily stemmed from subpar play at the quarterback position. Las Vegas' new-look front office have taken an aggressive approach to fix the issue, and they may not be done yet as the NFL Draft is approaching.
Smith has many seasons of starting experience that the Raiders have not had at signal caller in a while. He gives Carroll and the and the Raiders an immediate starting-caliber quarterback who is familiar with Carroll, helping shorten the learning curve.
Nate Davis of USA TODAY noted the biggest winners and losers from the Raiders' trade for Smith. He believes Smith himself is arguably the biggest winner of all, as he is reunited with Carroll, which should bode well for himself and Carroll as they start over in Las Vegas.
"He heads to Sin City and a reunion with coach Pete Carroll, for whom he played five of his six seasons in Seattle, which is also where the former second-round pick of the New York Jets belatedly saw his career take off. Smith is probably no more than a bridge to somewhere undetermined in Las Vegas, but that’s also what he always appeared to be for the Seahawks, too, after his recent contract negotiations with them fell apart," Davis said.
"At least he’ll know exactly what’s expected of him after getting reacquainted with Carroll and will likely enjoy a QB1 gig for at least one more season – and might even play himself into yet another extension with the Raiders, if not an opportunity elsewhere.
Las Vegas' need for a quarterback has been well documented. However, they may still add another quarterback even after adding Smith. The Raiders hope Smith is able to have a resurgent season in Las Vegas as the city has been waiting for a team they can root for.
