Signs Pointing to J.J. McCarthy Becoming Available
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of finding a new quarterback before the 2025 season.
They have not had stability at the quarterback position in a couple of years.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy can become available in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I was asked recently who you would like to see them [Raiders] trade for, and I said J.J. McCarthy," said Carpenter. "A couple of weeks ago, I told you that people close to [Sam Darnold] had told me that he would be willing to take less money to get a deal to stay in Minnesota. He likes it there; he respects the coaches, respects the organization. And I was also the one to tell you that they were not going to franchise tag him."
"A lot of people, believe myself included, around the NFL, that the Vikings made it clear they were not going to franchise Sam and that there is a lot of smoke that the Vikings and Sam Darnold are working on an extended deal, which would be two or more years."
"I was told if Sam Darnold was to get a multi-year deal that the chance would improve that Minnesota would trade him [McCarthy]."
"The leadership in Minnesota is analytics based; it is not football based but it is people that are analytics based more than their football people ... If you let Sam go and you go with J.J. and all of a sudden you do not make the playoffs then your job is in jeopardy."
"I can tell you this, if J.J. McCarthy were to become available ... I know that there will be interest from the Raiders."
NFL National Insider Ian Rapoport also gave his thoughts on the Vikings quarterback situation.
"If he [Darnold] comes back, J.J. McCarthy who they like is right there," said Rapoport on NFL Network. "If Darnold holds him off during training camp, they will have to spilt the reps. They will go into the season, and everyone will know that if one quarterback falls, whoever wins the other one is right there. That is a tough situation for both of these guys."
