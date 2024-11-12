Getting Struggling RB Going Will Significantly Improve Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their bye week at 2-7. The Raiders are looking for a second-half spark to get the offense on track for the first time all season.
The Raiders offense has been a no-show all season long. The quarterbacks have not given the offense what they need. And the run game has not been consistently good.
Coming into the season, starting running back Zamir White was looking to continue the momentum he ended last season with. But we have not seen White come even close to that form this season.
But with the recent moves with coaches, the Raiders offense is looking to fix the problem. To get White going in the run game, the offensive line must play better.
The line needs to execute and facilitate success in the pass and run game.
It is not all on the players. The coaches have to do their part as well to fix the offense. And now the Raiders turn to Scott Turner for that.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik discussed Raiders running back Zamir White's impact on the quarterbacks on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Zamir White. In the last half of last year, he was a superstar running back in the league. He has gone backward. You see some offensive linemen. Just too many players," said Carpenter.
"When you touched on the Zamir White thing, I think that had a major effect on the quarterbacks to," said Hladik. "When you have some new offensive linemen. New offensive coordinator. A new quarterback. All these different positions trying to mesh. And you cannot rely on that run game, it puts a lot of pressure on your offense. You lost a big weapon in the past game ... You cannot rely on the run game which makes it even tougher for your offensive line. It just has been a mess in terms of trying to get something consistent with the Raiders offense all season. That has been a problem."
If new offensive coordinator Scott Turner could get Zamir White going, the Raiders will have a better chance of opening up the passing game.
