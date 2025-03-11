Grading the Raiders' Free Agency Haul So Far
The Las Vegas Raiders are full steam ahead on trying to revamp their roster after multiple disappointing seasons. The Raiders have had one of the worst rosters in the National Football League over the past few seasons and they aim change that as soon as possible.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently graded each NFL team's offseason moves. He gave the Raiders a B+ for their moves this offseason. However, he also noted that the Raiders must improve the rest of the roster by making moves.
"It's hard not to like what the Raiders have done when it comes to addressing the quarterback position. Instead of rolling the dice on the free agent, they were able to execute a trade for Geno Smith, who already has a built-in rapport with head coach Pete Caroll," Sullivan said.
Sullivan noted the moves the Raiders have made early in free agency to retain one of their best players, as reasons why there deserves to be a little excitement on the free agency frot for the Raiders. Las Vegas lacks enough skill players to do damage in an actual game.
The Silver and Black undoubtedly need to add to their wide receivers, running backs, and cornerbacks. However, with plenty of time left in the offseason, the Raiders are likely just getting going and will continue to add talent across the board over the next few weeks.
"Meanwhile, they also locked in Maxx Crosby for the foreseeable future. On the free agent market, they added solid pieces in safety Jeremy Chinn and guard Alex Cappa, while retaining pass rusher Malcolm Koonce. They still need to add (maybe a receiver?), but this is a solid start," Sullivan said.
Las Vegas let many of its best free agents go in free agency. While some of the countermoves they made will help with some of the newly added voids on the team, the Raiders must continue adding to their skill positions to improve on offense.
As much as the Raiders need a quarterback, neither Smith nor an incoming quarterback can consistently be successful with subpar weapons around them, no matter who they are.
