Hall-of-Fame DB Admits He Wanted te a Raider
Al Davis had an "aura" -- as the kids would say -- not only within the Raider Nation but throughout the entire NFL.
Despite his long feud with the league, he was still admired as one of the greatest NFL executives there ever was, as he helped transcend the game as we know it today.
NFL legend and current Colorado football coach Deion Sanders was one of Mr. Davis' many fans, even having never been part of his organization.
In a recent social media post from the Las Vegas Raiders, Sanders revealed he wanted to be a Raider while expressing his admiration for Mr. Davis.
"Legend," Sanders said of Davis. "Shoot, he was one of the few in the game that, from the opposing team, you just wanted to go shake his hand. You wanted to get up close to see his drip. Al was fly. Like, Al was one of a kind, he was a straight-shooter, he was awesome, he was before his time, innovative, creative, he was that dude. So, I always wanted -- I mean, I think every player who played in the league, at that point in time, wanted to be a Raider in some form or fashion. And I did. And that was close."
Imagine that one, Raiders fans. A tandem of Charles Woodson and Prime in the defensive backfield to go along with Greg Beikert and Darrell Russell. What a show that would have been.
Sanders was named to eight Pro Bowls and six Associated Press All-Pro First Teams in his 14 NFL seasons. He won two Super Bowl titles as a member of the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Sanders won Defensive Player of the Year in that lone season with San Francisco.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer spent his first five NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. He then spent one season with the 49ers before his four years with Dallas. Sanders then played one season for the then-Washington Redskins before returning for three years.
Sanders returned to the NFL to play two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.
