Hall-of-Fame WR, Former Raider Counting Out the Silver and Black
It's hard to say when the Kansas City Chiefs' reign as the best team in the NFL will end, seeing as they have won eight straight AFC West titles and come off back-to-back Super Bowl championships.
The Las Vegas Raiders, who were the last team to defeat the Chiefs, are determined to take back their division and end what has been more than a 20-year drought.
Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss, however, does not believe that will happen anytime soon.
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been the talk of the town lately, in light of his recent release of the Netflix docuseries, "Receiver." During his recent appearance on the "Up & Adams Show," Moss discussed Adams' mission to win his long-coveted Super Bowl title, an accomplish he doesn't think Adams will achieve with the Silver and Black.
“I don’t see why he shouldn’t [chase a ring]," Moss said. “I think he made all his money, he made enough money, so I think for him to chase a ring, I mean, I chased one. A lot of players chase a ring when they have been let go of an organization. When I was let go by the Minnesota Vikings, I didn’t know what I was going to do or where I was going to go, and then I had an opportunity to go play for the Patriots.”
Moss is one of the many who believes the hump that is Kansas City is just too high for the Raiders to get over.
“I don’t know if the Raiders, hell they’re in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs, so I don’t see a ring in their near future,” he said. “So if he needs to chase a ring and get out of there. I mean what would he look like back with Aaron Rodgers, what would that look like.”
Moss spent the 2005 and 2006 seasons with the Raiders, with whom, he totaled 1,558 yards and 11 touchdowns on 102 receptions in 29 games. He never did win that ring, but he made two strips to the Super Bowl as a member of Tom Brady's New England Patriots.
