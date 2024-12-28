Has the Injury-Plagued Raiders' Defense Found its Groove?
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has been the strongest unit on the team dating back to last season. Las Vegas' offense has often sputtered, rarely playing well enough to consistently have a chance at winning games.
While the Raiders have struggled on both sides of the ball at times this season, the defense has undoubtedly played the best it could have, considering the injuries it has suffered and unideal situations the Raiders' offense have repeatedly put them in.
Still, the defense has played well over the last few weeks and have kept the Raiders in games while the offense figures things out. Las Vegas' defense has kept opposing offenses to under 15 points each of the past two games.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham noted the defense's points of emphasis during their weekly preparation. Las Vegas's defense has worked hard to improve and it it has shown over the last month or so.
"It comes back to the pillars – effort, communication, discipline and take the ball," Graham said. "So, if we excel at those four fundamentals, in terms of our effort, in terms of running to the ball, not assuming anything, not assuming the play is over, making sure we tackle it down. Over communicating, making sure everybody's on the same page, discipline, eliminating the pre snap penalties, playing penalty free within the play, making sure we're doing our assignments; those all lead to positive things. "
The Raiders' defense has forced six turnovers in the last three games, completely changing the trajectory of the games' results. Graham credited the Raiders defense with playing solid football over the past few weeks, continually putting the team in a position to potentially win the game.
"And then whenever you're turning the ball over, I mean, the game is about getting the ball or keeping the ball if you're on offense, so whenever you get that stuff accomplished, it usually leads to good results," Graham said. "And that's what we're focused on, those four things. But that's really our North Star, that hasn't changed. Maybe we're having a little bit more success with it now, and we'll see how it plays out for Sunday."
