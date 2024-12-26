REPORT: Why Raiders Defense Has Favorable Matchup
Gary Davenport of NBC Sports recently listed the top defensive matchups in the National Football League this weekend. Davenport believes the Raiders' defense will be effective around the National Football League this weekend. Davenport believes the Raiders' defense matches up well against a Saints team that is a shell of itself.
The Saints are one of the few teams in the league that are more banged up than the Raiders, which could lead to the Raiders winning their second game in a row and pushing themselves further down the draft order.
"The Raiders haven’t been good defensively this season, and the team’s best defensive player by a massive margin is on injured reserve," Davenport said. "The Raiders are 30th in fantasy points among defenses for the season.
"But quietly, over the past month, something has changed—Vegas is seventh in fantasy points over the past month. Now, the Raiders face a Saints team that just became the first NFL team shut out this season. A Saints team that has been decimated by injuries. A Saints team that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to defenses this season.
The Raiders' defense has struggled forcing turnovers the entire season. However, the shorthanded unit has forced a turnover in the previous three consecutive games.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce noted how much of a game changer forced turnovers are for every team, but especially the Raiders, whose offense has been inconsistent this season. The Raiders defense getting the ball back to its offense has been massive for a Raiders team that has spent most of the season with the worst turnover differential in the league.
"They understood what it was, and last [Sunday] was the best example of it," Pierce said. "What was the difference in the game? We were plus two and we didn't turn the ball over, and look at the result, right? So, it's not rocket science. You don't have to be a genius to do this. Take care of the football and take it away. The odds are in your favor."
