Have the Raiders Figured Out How to Finish Games?
The Las Vegas Raiders' last two seasons have been filled with questions surrounding its offense, as the defense has generally held its own over that time span. Since last season, the Raiders' offense has played five different quarterbacks, about the same number of running backs and have had four offensive coordinators.
The Raiders' offense is undoubtedly the unit that needs the most work, as they have failed to move the ball or score points for much of this season and last season. However, interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner has done a solid job of getting the offense on track, the best way possible.
While the Raiders have still struggled at times, their offense has improved since Turner took over. Their win on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars showed how far the Raiders have come since Turner took over.
Sunday, not only did the Raiders' offense play well, but they battled through adversity and lead changes to finish the game strong and leave with a victory. Turner noted finishing strong has been a point of emphasis for the offense since he took over.
"Yeah, for sure," Turner said. "And that was like we talked about, I talked about with you guys, I talked about with them is finishing, and we had an opportunity right there to finish the game with nine minutes and twenty seconds left. And you're right, we took it to like two minutes and forty when we punted. They used one of their three timeouts, and we were able to put them down on the eight-yard line with AJ [Cole], had a great punt.
" I mean I saw [the offense's production] about the same way you did with that, but whatever. I mean, we could have had a better first down play so we weren't in second-and-12. But yeah, if we would have got a first down there, then you're talking about - on offense, you always want to end the game with the ball. We had a chance to do that, and the defense got it back, and then we ended up doing that, taking a knee and running the clock down to zero. But that was, that was a big drive, not only obviously taking the time off the clock, but changing the field and making their offense go 92 yards to beat us."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE