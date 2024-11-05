How Bitter AFC West Rival Fooled the Raiders Into Believing
Last Christmas, the Las Vegas Raiders achieved a feat that few other NFL teams have been lucky enough to accomplish. They went into Arrowhead Stadium and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, holding them to just 14 points.
The Raiders didn't just win, either. They beat the Chiefs up, and their performance had many wondering if Kansas City was cooked heading into the playoffs.
We know the rest of the story. The Chiefs didn't lose another game the rest of the season on their way to another Super Bowl championship, and the Raiders are just 2-7 midway through 2024.
The problem is that Las Vegas seemed to put way too much stock into the victory.
Yes, the win was impressive. But it fooled the Raiders into believing that they actually had a shot at contending this year, which is why they slapped a band-aid on their quarterback situation and attempted to make a playoff push.
But anyone who looked at Las Vegas' roster heading into the season knew that there really wasn't much of a chance of the Raiders being anything more than a seven or eight-win team, at best. And you know what? It doesn't even look like they'll do that.
Yet, rumors are circulating that Las Vegas is thinking of standing pat at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, even though the Raiders already dealt wide receiver Davante Adams last month.
Somehow, Las Vegas still appears to believe that it is headed in the right direction. Is it all because of the Chiefs win? Maybe not, but it almost certainly played a role in the Raiders' mindset, and it bamboozled the Silver and Black.
Las Vegas would clearly be better off shooting for the bottom. Obviously, we can't go as far to say that the Raiders should "tank," but winning games wouldn't help them at this point.
Antonio Pierce's club needs a quarterback. Gardner Minshew was never the answer. Neither is Aidan O'Connell. It seems pretty evident that Las Vegas does not believe in him.
There has been chatter that the Raiders could pursue a signal-caller like Bryce Young or Anthony Richardson, but Young probably isn't a solution, and it seems hard to imagine the Indianapolis Colts parting with Richardson.
The best route to potential success would be to drafting a quarterback in April, and the way to get there is by finishing with one of the league's worst records.
It doesn't seem like Las Vegas made much of an effort to trade up for a signal-caller in last year's draft. But the Raiders should already be preparing to select a quarterback this spring.
Hopefully, Las Vegas' high from its brisk win in Kansas City last winter is finally fading.
