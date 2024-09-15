How can the NFL Tweak the Dynamic Kickoff to make it Better?
As we know, the NFL is trying to get more teams to return kickoffs.
This season, the NFL brought in the new dynamic kickoff rule. All offseason, NFL teams have tried different things so their teams could have an advantage in this phase of the game. Now after week one, we did not see much of kickoff teams trying to cover. Instead, they were letting the opponent start with the ball at the 30-yard line.
It is too early to say, but are teams going to keep kicking the ball out of the end zone?
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed the new NFL kickoff rule on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I like the changes the NFL is making," Carpenter said. "I theoretically liked what they thought... They are looking for ways to make the game more exciting. To put the kick return back in the game. I do not think it is working and I know it is only week one. But I was unimpressed."
"I do not think it is ready yet," Schopp said. "I am out there with the people. We have decades of the ball being touched back to the 20-yard line. We moved it up five yards. Which seemed to be a little bit too much. Now you are moving it up to the 30. What is going on there? That is way too far. Move the ball back. Move the ball to the 22, if you are not going to move it to the 20. What in the world is going on here? You want to inflate the offense. Moving the ball to the 30 on a touchback is ridiculous. Secondly, we know lining up the players is going to have to shift some. It looks to me like they need to go five to ten yards back toward the goal line for the receiving team. We knew it was not a finished product. I hope it can be tweaked on the fly. What Sean McVay said we are just going kick it off and put it at the 30 and go from there. Just take out anything we can, that is unpredictable. That is going to be followed pretty consistently."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.