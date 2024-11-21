How Important is Addressing WR in Offseason for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders have played much of the 2024 NFL season with a thin wide receiver group.
Davante Adams played sparingly before he was traded to the New York Jets, and the Raiders have played without Jakobi Meyers at times.
Beyond those two, the Raiders’ wide receiver depth is not strong. Tre Tucker and the rest of the receivers have combined for 469 yards.
Because of the lack of production from that position group, wide receiver should be high on the Raiders’ list of priorities this offseason.
But just how high?
Obviously, quarterback will be the top priority. After what they have seen from their group this season, the Raiders must upgrade at the most important position in football.
Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O’Connell, and Desmond Ridder have not helped the Raiders win games, and many members of Raider Nation are demanding the team to find some excitement at quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, is wide receiver second on that list?
Several talented wide receivers, including Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins, are set to hit free agency this offseason. The Bengals historically do not hand out large contracts to their players, often leading to them looking elsewhere.
If the Bengals do not decide to bring the 25-year-old back, the Raiders could make a play for him and make him part of their future. They could also opt to add quality free agents like Green Bay Packers’ Bo Melton, as we have proposed.
While it may outrage many Raiders fans, the team should seriously consider selecting a receiver in the first round of the draft. The Raiders need a dominant X-receiver and another young player to add to their offensive core.
Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan could fit that bill. He is an athletic freak at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds. He can win one-on-one match-ups on jump balls and make plays after the catch. He would be exactly what the Raiders need at wide receiver.
Coach Antonio Pierce knows the NFL is a passing league. He and General Manager Tom Telesco will work together to find the right pass-catchers for this Raiders team.
The Raiders can find wide receivers in several ways – which they desperately need. Adding more weapons on the outside makes finding the right quarterback less stressful, knowing the receivers can make plays.
