Should Raiders Be Targeting Sleeper WR?
The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of obvious help at the wide receiver position after trading Davante Adams in October.
Right now, Jakobi Meyers is the top receiver for the club, and while Meyers is definitely a solid option, he isn't a true No. 1 option.
The rest of the Raiders' receiving corps is very questionable, as Tre Tucker has been a bit of a disappointment, and DJ Turner has been largely unproductive.
Obviously, having Brock Bowers at tight end helps mitigate the lack of elite talent at the wide receiver position, but let's be honest: Las Vegas needs more playmakers.
While the Raiders should definitely be planning pursuits of top wide outs like Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin in free agency, they should also be going bargain hunting to search for undervalued guys who they may be able to nab on affordable deals.
If Las Vegas does explore that route (and it should), a perfect candidate would be Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton.
Now, there is a catch: Melton is set to be an exclusive rights free agent, so there is no guarantee that he will hit the open market.
If the Packers tender Melton a qualifying offer, he will essentially have to accept. It's either that, or he will be forced to sit out the 2025 campaign.
The hope here is that Green Bay lets Melton walk due to the fact that it is already loaded with wide receivers.
If the 25-year-old becomes available, the Raiders should be in hot pursuit.
Melton has seen very limited action in the tundra. Last year, he played in five games and caught 16 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. This year, he has logged five grabs for 73 yards.
But it's not because the Rutgers product isn't talented. It's because he's buried so far down on the depth chart that Jordan Love doesn't even get the chance to utilize him.
That would not happen in Vegas, given that the Raiders are absolutely starving for wide outs.
It's also important to note that Melton showed serious flashes toward the end of 2023, as all of his output came over the final four contests of the year. That included a game in which he hauled in six receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Melton is a speedster who ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He could be a legitimate deep threat, or at least an explosive slot receiver.
The Raiders should already be hoping that the Packers set Melton free.
