How Long of a Leash Will Raiders Give Minshew?
The Las Vegas Raiders are moving forward with Gardner Minshew II as their starting quarterback for the 2024 season.
Minshew was involved in a lengthy – and very close – quarterback battle with Aidan O’Connell, who started ten games for the Raiders in his rookie season.
While both quarterbacks battled throughout training camp and the first two games of the preseason, Coach Antonio Pierce decided Minshew gave them the best chance to win football games now.
Minshew’s playstyle is well-documented at this point in his career. He is a confident gunslinger who can improvise and make plays on the run.
That style of play can result in big plays downfield, but it can also result in frustrating turnovers. Last season, he threw a career-high nine interceptions with the Indianapolis Colts.
If Minshew is turning the ball over, will Pierce feel compelled to pull him for O’Connell, who takes care of the football better, or will they live with the mistakes if he is making big plays?
The Raiders want to keep the football out of harm’s way, and Minshew’s play style can be risky. O’Connell takes care of the football but threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter of the Raiders’ preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Raiders have an excellent offensive foundation around Minshew full of playmakers, so all Minshew must do is get the ball to them and avoid making too many mistakes.
Minshew’s highs are high. He has excellent timing and precision on his throws, as evident by his touchdown pass to DJ Turner in the Raiders’ first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.
He also can make plays with his legs better than O’Connell. If he needs to run to pick up a first down, he can make that happen.
It will be on Pierce to decide if Minshew’s big play ability is worth the mistakes he is prone to making and if O’Connell’s protection of the football is worth not sustaining drives for as long as they could with Minshew.
The benefit of having a quarterback competition remain close throughout camp is that Pierce has two quarterbacks he can go to at any time. The downside is there is not a definitive answer at the most important position in football.
The first few games of the season will tell us how long Minshew’s leash is.
