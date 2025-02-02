How Many Changes will Brady, Spytek Make for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders are starting over with a new general manager and head coach.
The difference between this regime and previous ones is that Pete Carroll and John Spytek come from organizations with a track record of success.
Mark Davis has surrounded his organization with successful football personnel in the last few months. He and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady have worked hard to find the right people to help the Raiders break out of their long-standing rut.
Now that Brady has a strong say in organizational decisions and Spytek is running the front office, major changes could be coming for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders have not operated in a way that has produced the winning results they have desired, so Brady and Spytek are looking to turn things around.
Spytek, a long-time scout for several NFL teams, knows that drafting good players and creating a foundation are among the best ways to build a winner. He did that with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won a Super Bowl when Brady quarterbacked them and he was the assistant general manager.
Spytek helped build the foundation in Tampa Bay that allowed them to win a championship and take control of the NFC South for the last four years. He is looking to bring many scouts to Las Vegas with him to find the best talent and improve the roster.
What does that mean for executives like Champ Kelly and JoJo Wooden? Spytek could still keep them around, as both have done a nice job with the organization.
However, Kelly interviewed with the Carolina Panthers last season before staying on with the Raiders, so Spytek could allow Kelly to seek an opportunity elsewhere if he chooses.
There could also be major changes coming to the Raiders strength and conditioning department. Several important players suffered injuries in the last three seasons, so improving that department is one of Spytek and Brady’s top priorities.
Raider Nation wants to see the team back in the postseason soon. Brady and Spytek want that, too.
That is why major foundational changes could come from two guys who know how to win football games.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.