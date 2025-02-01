Raiders' Unheralded Star Moehrig Could Land Massive Contract
The Las Vegas Raiders don't have a whole lot of legitimate stars on their roster. It's really Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers and then not much else in terms of actual top-level talent.
But do the Raiders actually have an unheralded gem in their mix?
They very well may in safety Tre'von Moehrig, who just completed a terrific 2024 campaign in which he racked up 104 tackles, a sack, a couple of interceptions, a pair of fumble recoveries and 10 passes defended.
Moehrig was so impressive this past year, as a matter of fact, that Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has listed him among 10 defensive players that deserve to get paid this offseason.
"The Raiders weren’t known for fielding much defensive talent over the past few years outside of Maxx Crosby, but Moehrig quietly emerged as a strong player in the team’s secondary," Locker wrote. "The former second-round pick ranked sixth among safeties in PFF run-defense grade (87.5). While his overall PFF coverage grade (54.4) was subpar, his coverage grades on passes over 3 seconds (62.9) and in the slot (64.2) were more encouraging."
But what type of deal could Moehrig land in the coming months?
"Ultimately, it’s uncommon for a 25-year-old chess piece defender to hit free agency," Lcoker explained. "Considering that players like Amani Hooker and Jalen Thompson each were rewarded with deals exceeding a $10 million AAV, Moehrig could be next in line, helping to bolster the secondary of a team needing reinforcements."
The Raiders have plenty of cap room, so they should be able to re-sign Moehrig on a nice long-term deal if they genuinely want to retain him.
Moehrig, who played his collegiate football at TCU, was selected by Las Vegas in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He immediately established himself as a crucial part of Las Vegas' defensive backfield, registering 55 tackles, a pick and six passes defended during his rookie season.
What's more, the Spring Branch, Tx. native has only missed two games throughout his four-year NFL career, so he has proven to be very durable.
The Raiders may have a difficult time keeping other teams away from Moehrig in March.
